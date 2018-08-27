Reviews
Maksim GorodovMaker@silencerweb · 16 y.o. maker from Uzbekistan
Hello Product Hunt, My name is Maksim and I'm happy to present my first launched project 🎉 DailyQ is an iOS app that helps you track your daily tasks and develop a habit of completing them every day. It has a clean and user-friendly interface. DailyQ doesn't require you to spend a lot of time for it, it requires only 2 minutes: 1 minute in the morning to read your tasks and 1 minute in the evening to mark your tasks as 'completed' and 'failed' - that's all. To make sure you will not forget to do this, DailyQ will remind you in the morning and in the evening to open it and spend a minute for it. I would love to get your feedback and answer your questions :)
