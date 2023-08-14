Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
E-Commerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design Tools
Developer Tools
Marketing
Finance
Categories
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Daily Stretch
Daily Stretch
Simple and effective stretch app
Visit
Upvote 16
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Daily Stretch combines effective stretching exercises and daily reminders to help you improve your posture, increase your flexibility, and wave goodbye to muscle discomfort.
Launched in
Health & Fitness
by
Daily Stretch
Zil Bank
Ad
Issue cards to employees and departments for specific tasks
About this launch
Daily Stretch
Simple and effective stretch app
0
reviews
16
followers
Follow for updates
Daily Stretch by
Daily Stretch
was hunted by
Alex
in
Health & Fitness
. Made by
Alex
and
Patrick F
. Featured on August 18th, 2023.
Daily Stretch
is not rated yet. This is Daily Stretch's first launch.
Upvotes
16
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report