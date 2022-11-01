Products
Ranked #12 for today
daily.dev
The developer homepage that keeps you in the know!
Visit
Upvote 53
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Get a feed of high-quality, developer-related content, personalized to your interests! Stay up-to-date in one place with zero effort! Connect with like-minded devs by discussing articles directly on the article itself via our new Companion Widget!
Launched in
Software Engineering
,
Developer Tools
,
Tech news
by
Daily.dev
About this launch
Daily.dev
Curated dev news delivered to your new tab 👩🏽💻
157
reviews
84
followers
Follow for updates
daily.dev by
Daily.dev
was hunted by
Nimrod Kramer
in
Software Engineering
,
Developer Tools
,
Tech news
. Made by
Csaba Kissi
,
Catalin Pit
,
Lors. 🎃👻
,
eliz
,
Deniz Günsav
,
Denis Bolkovskis
,
Chris Short
,
Tapas Adhikary
,
Eric Berry
,
Nimrod Kramer
,
Ido Shamun
,
Tsahi Matsliah
,
Francesco Ciulla
,
tomer redlich
,
Chris Bongers 🤓💻⚡️
,
Ravid Levi
,
Sabarinath S
and
Graham Ritchie
. Featured on November 3rd, 2022.
Daily.dev
is rated
5/5 ★
by 148 users. It first launched on April 30th, 2019.
Upvotes
53
Comments
20
Day rank
#12
Week rank
#65
Report