Ido Shamun
Maker
Co-Founder, Daily Dev Ltd.
Hi PH 👋 It's Ido from daily.dev 👨💻 We are so excited to share with you what's ahead of us today! We built daily.dev to provide developers an easy way to discover high-quality programming news with zero effort. All free forever, no signup needed, and the best part is that daily.dev is 100% open-source! How does it work? 👨🏻🍳 1️⃣ We automatically collect dev news from famous sources like CSS-Tricks, Smashing Mag, web.dev, and +350 publications. 2️⃣ The community ranks the content based on user upvotes and unique views. 3️⃣ At any given moment, you get access to a curated feed of the most popular tech articles. Why should you care? 🤔 As developers, we always want to grow professionally and stay updated in the rapid changes of the tech world. The thing is that it's hard to keep it up without spending a considerable amount on time. Tech content is spread over hundreds of blogs and magazines. Our approach to privacy 🔒 We never track browsing history or do anything to compromise the trust we get from our community of +50,000 developers. We believe that you should own and control all your personal data—no small letters. Other features worth mentioning: ⏱ Get TL;DRs and insights from other devs 📚 Bookmark articles to read later 🥢 Filter your feed by tags and sources 🌈 Personalize the layout and theme 🔭 Shortcuts to recently visited sites 🎮 Do Not Disturb mode 🦄 And much more! So what's next? Install daily.dev, open a new tab, and you're all set. But hey, be careful! Hunting for dev news is highly addictive. Don't carry away too much. We are waiting for your feedback here. 🙏🏼
Sandeep Panda
Co-Founder @ Hashnode
daily.dev is my go-to source for consuming dev news. @nimrodkramer and @idoshamun are doing a great job! 🙌 Do try it out.
Ido Shamun
Maker
Co-Founder, Daily Dev Ltd.
@nimrodkramer @sandeepg33k Thank you so much for your support 🙌
ive been using daily.dev as my home page for about 2 weeks now. its really informative and inspiring.
Ido Shamun
Maker
Co-Founder, Daily Dev Ltd.
@berat_ahmetaj Thanks 🥳
Garv NanwaniFull Stack Web Developer
A must have product for every developer out there 🧡
Ido Shamun
Maker
Co-Founder, Daily Dev Ltd.
@garv_nanwani Thank you! 🙏
Stefan NatterSoftware Engineer @lovelysystems
It's a must-have extension for developers. I discovered many interesting articles thanks to daily.dev. Every new tab presents lots of great content. It's easily customizable and I discover new content every time.
Ido Shamun
Maker
Co-Founder, Daily Dev Ltd.
@natterstefan Thanks champ 🤩
