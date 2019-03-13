Daily.co Video Call API

Now you can add secure, 1-click video calls that work anywhere to your product with just an <iframe> tag. Plus, our API makes building flexible communication workflows easy, with user permissions, chat, recording, and more.
nina kMaker@ninacali4 · cofounder, daily.co
Hey everyone! Nina from Daily.co here 👋 We love real-time video and our team has been building video calling tools since back when you had to custom encode video for the chipset in the Nokia 6600. We founded our startup, Daily.co, as a bet that WebRTC — the web standard for real-time audio, video, and data — would take over the world, and that's definitely happening. (Stay tuned for Google's big, not-so-secret, future of game-streaming announcement, at GDC next week.) We launched WebRTC-based hardware for video calls and always-on portals in 2016. In 2017 we opened up the software that powers our hardware to offer free, basic browser calls, with lots of features (recording, dial-in, dual screen-sharing, etc). That was originally limited to just Chrome. Last year we added support for Firefox, Safari, Edge, iOS, and Android. Today we're publicly launching our API 💥 😀 🛠 We want it to be super-easy to add video calls to any website or app. Remote work gets more and more popular, and users need tools that let them live and work, and use tools from anywhere. Things like: - Teaching, coaching, and mentoring - Customer support video calls, with automatic recording - Quick, synchronous collaboration on documents - Team and project management - Healthcare - Having fun together The easier it is to embed video calls into your product and to build custom video call workflows, the more cool things people will do with video. You can start prototyping with a single . – Here's a quick-start tutorial – And here are the full developer docs, https://docs.daily.co/reference We enable millions of video call minutes each month. We want to see what you do with video! We ship new features every week. Tell us what you'd like to see in the platform. Thanks!
If you upgrade to a paid API plan within the next week, your first month is free. Upgrade, then ping us and tell us you came from PH. We'll immediately refund the first month's subscription charge.
