Home
Ship
Makers
Deals
Radio
All Jobs
Remote Jobs
Post a Job
Ask
Events
Upcoming
Collections
Topics
Newsletter
Time Travel
Promoted Jobs
Promoted Products
Apps
About
Branding
FAQ
Pro tips
Terms of Service
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Blog
Log In
Home
→
Daily Bookmark
Daily Bookmark
Simple secure app for your daily bookmark needs
Productivity
Blockstack
get it
UPVOTE
2
Simple secure app for your daily bookmark needs powered by blockstack. When you use a Blockstack decentralized application (DApp), the data that you enter into that application is something you own and control.
Tweet
Share
Embed
Featured
9 years ago
Reviews
Would you recommend Daily Bookmark to a friend?
0
0
0
Discussion
Viraj Anchan
Maker
Daily bookmark is already listed in the decentralized app store named app.co -
https://app.co/app/daily-bookmark
How you control your data -
https://docs.blockstack.org/brow...
Upvote (1)
Share
4h
Send