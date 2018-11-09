Dailead (Pre-launch)

Dailead filters the signal from the noise on Social Media and introduces you to hundreds of daily qualified leads for your business.
Hi Hunters 👋 Here @glabeek and @alexisesposito creators of @dailead. As we promised in our Ship profile, we are releasing an Alfa version of our third product @dailead to gather valuable feedback to improve the tool and help you find valuable leads on social media. Dailead filters the signal from the noise on Social Media and introduces you to hundreds of daily qualified prospects for your business. In this Alfa version Dailead will ask you to introduce a Twitter handle that you know that has followers from your target audience, the algorithm will look and untap qualified leads for you (email included) and you'll be able to save and filter those leads based on keywords or language. We have released this version with just one search per day, but we know that you will be hungry for leads, that's why we'll unlock a search per hour 🤯 for all hunters! At this stage, it's crucial for us to gather feedback from your guys. So feel free to leave your comments over here! Have a great day 🙌
