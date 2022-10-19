Products
This is the latest launch from Daftpage
See Daftpage’s previous launch →
Ranked #9 for today
Daftpage Notion Integration
Build a website with Notion in Daftpage
Daftpage is a next-gen website builder that works like Notion.
With our new Notion integration, you can build stunning websites from your Notion documents 🤯
Launched in
Branding
,
Website Builder
,
No-Code
by
Daftpage
About this launch
Daftpage
Next-gen website builder for makers
7
reviews
481
followers
Follow for updates
Daftpage Notion Integration by
Daftpage
was hunted by
Georges
in
Branding
,
Website Builder
,
No-Code
. Made by
Georges
and
Pierre Lemaire
. Featured on October 20th, 2022.
Daftpage
is rated
5/5 ★
by 7 users. It first launched on July 12th, 2022.
Upvotes
5
Comments
3
Day rank
#9
Week rank
#147
