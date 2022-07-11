Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Daftpage
Ranked #7 for today
Daftpage
Next-gen website builder for makers
Visit
Upvote 27
20% off forever
•
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Daftpage is a new type of website builder that works like a doc. Create beautiful websites/blogs/knowledge bases in minutes ⚡️ without code and for free!
Launched in
Website Builder
,
Tech
,
No-Code
by
Daftpage
Solana Summercamp Online Hackathon
Ad
Start your crypto journey with millions in prizes & seed funding
About this launch
Daftpage
Next-gen website builder for makers
1
review
31
followers
Follow for updates
Daftpage by
Daftpage
was hunted by
Georges
in
Website Builder
,
Tech
,
No-Code
. Made by
Georges
. Featured on July 12th, 2022.
Daftpage
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. This is Daftpage's first launch.
Upvotes
27
Comments
16
Daily rank
#7
Weekly rank
#21
Report