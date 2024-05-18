Launches
Cyperful
Cyperful

Visual debugger for Rails system tests

A plug-n-play addon for your Ruby Capybara system tests. - visualize assertions/commands as they happen - pause/continue at any step - rewind through history - view all API requests, errors, and logs in the timeline
Open Source
Developer Tools
GitHub
Cyperful
