Home
Product
Cyperful
Visual debugger for Rails system tests
A plug-n-play addon for your Ruby Capybara system tests. - visualize assertions/commands as they happen - pause/continue at any step - rewind through history - view all API requests, errors, and logs in the timeline
Open Source
Developer Tools
GitHub
About this launch
Visual debugger for Rails system tests
Cyperful by
Cyperful
was hunted by
Wyatt Ades
in
Open Source
,
Developer Tools
,
GitHub
. Made by
Wyatt Ades
. Featured on May 20th, 2024.
is not rated yet. This is Cyperful's first launch.
Upvotes
11
Comments
1
Day rank
#17
Week rank
#17
