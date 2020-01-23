CV Compiler for Product Managers
Andrew Stetsenko
Hey Hunters, It's been one year since the first launch of our CV Compiler on Product Hunt. Today, I'm excited to share with you CV Compiler, PM version. Why Product Managers? Unlike Software Engineers and Designers who have numerous resources, (GitHub, Stack Overflow, Dribble, Behance), at their disposal to showcase their skills and expertise, Product Managers, in most cases, must rely on their resumes. Designed for product or management roles in tech, our app finds weak spots in resumes, and suggests immediate personalized improvements, with examples. No magic, just a bit of NLP, machine learning, tons of research, data analysis… The assessment is so thorough and complete that within minutes, users will have all the knowledge needed to fine-tune their Product Manager resume. A quick recap of the key features: • Instant, personalized feedback on the PM resume • Over 20 quick tips on how to improve it • A step-by-step guide to describing a product • “Power” words for resumes (selected from over 1,000 PM job specs) • Effective lines (bullet point writing tips and examples for inspiration) • LinkedIn hacks • And so on and so forth. Give it a try today! We’ve got a special promo code for you: HeyPMHunter. Looking forward to your feedback and any questions you may have. Thanks, Andrew
