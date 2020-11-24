  1. Home
  2.  → CV

CV

Mindful professional profiles

CV is a small platform for building mindful professional profiles. It's more link-in-bio sized than LinkedIn and more dynamic than a PDF.
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
5 Reviews5.0/5
julius tarng
Designer
@_andychung has always made calm, focused products, and this is no exception
Share
Jason Briscoe
Hunter
Giving brands the energy to change.
Just discovered this morning and soon after built my own CV. I love how simple and efficient CV is. LinkedIn is noisy and bloated – I can see using this as a routing page for social platforms.
Share
Andy Chung
Maker
Product designer
Thanks for hunting @jbriscoe CV was built after I left my full time job in July and wanted a simple page where I could edit and share my resumé. LinkedIn felt far too heavy to share or link to, and making someone download a PDF formatted for print didn't feel right either. CV was designed to be a bit more link-in-bio sized than LinkedIn, with a focus on readability and content. It's also more dynamic than a static PDF, allowing for links and tagging of collaborators. Really appreciate anyone who gives it a whirl and happy to answer any questions.
Share
Poobesh GowthamOn a trip upon a magic swirlin' ship
Absolutely love this! Brilliantly executed. Would love to have a short conversation regarding a few suggestions and directions if possible.
Share
Andy Chung
Maker
Product designer
@poobesh_gowtham for sure! happy to chat whenever: hi@andychung.me
Share
Max Prilutskiy
I build Typeform. Subscribe for updates!
Congrats on the launch! Looks nice.
Share