discussion
Would you recommend this product?
julius tarng
Designer
@_andychung has always made calm, focused products, and this is no exception
Share
Just discovered this morning and soon after built my own CV. I love how simple and efficient CV is. LinkedIn is noisy and bloated – I can see using this as a routing page for social platforms.
Thanks for hunting @jbriscoe CV was built after I left my full time job in July and wanted a simple page where I could edit and share my resumé. LinkedIn felt far too heavy to share or link to, and making someone download a PDF formatted for print didn't feel right either. CV was designed to be a bit more link-in-bio sized than LinkedIn, with a focus on readability and content. It's also more dynamic than a static PDF, allowing for links and tagging of collaborators. Really appreciate anyone who gives it a whirl and happy to answer any questions.
Absolutely love this! Brilliantly executed. Would love to have a short conversation regarding a few suggestions and directions if possible.
@poobesh_gowtham for sure! happy to chat whenever: hi@andychung.me
Congrats on the launch! Looks nice.