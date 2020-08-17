  1. Home
Cutouts

Cutouts brings you the smartest clipboard organiser for the web ever built. Save images, text & videos with a click. Escape the worry of keeping track. Cutouts makes it simple to organise your clipboard on the web using ML on the browser all for Free!
Thiyagaraj T
I browse the web all day long constantly looking for inspiration & ideas. I find it hard to collate my findings on the web 👨‍💻 I hate switching between tabs, cut-copy-paste, keep track of everything 😖 😝 It hampers the browsing experience, I don't want to move away from a tab just to save an awe-inspiring image which I might use in my next article 😐 Thats how me & my friends who faced the same trouble came up with with a solution - Cutouts ! 🤩🙋‍♀️ See it in action - 🍿📽
Cutouts enable you to do some super cool things - ✅ Save text highlights from the web, collect inspiration & data for your next big article or award winning ad 🏆 ✅ Save images & videos to generate mood-boards on the fly 📸 ✅ Create instant color palettes from images 🎨 ✅ Sorts and auto tags all your cutouts and search like a pro! 🔎 ✅ Create collections and keep yourself organised 🧘‍♀️ ✅ No sign up required, always FREE ✨ ✅ No spying ! Your data is your data. Everything is processed on your machine, in your browser 🕵️‍♂️ 🔐
* avi *
Amazing product!!! This is the missing piece for a perfect workflow!!! Using it daily...
Thiyagaraj T
@avi_47 ⚡️⚡️⚡️
Aananya V
Super useful, I’m addicted! Never using the basic clipboard ever again
Thiyagaraj T
@aananya_v We promise to keep making clipboard experience better
shubham kumar agrawal
Awesome!! Tried it and found it easy to use. At the end of the day I don't need to browse for my browser history anymore for searching the things I was interested in. Is it available on Firefox?(Ubuntu user)
Thiyagaraj T
@shubham_kumar_agrawal Great to hear that Cutouts help 😇
María Simon
I always struggle to keep track of my findings! For sure will try :)
Thiyagaraj T
@msimon I hope Cutouts help you 😇
