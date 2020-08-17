Discussion
Thiyagaraj T
Maker
I browse the web all day long constantly looking for inspiration & ideas. I find it hard to collate my findings on the web 👨💻 I hate switching between tabs, cut-copy-paste, keep track of everything 😖 😝 It hampers the browsing experience, I don't want to move away from a tab just to save an awe-inspiring image which I might use in my next article 😐 Thats how me & my friends who faced the same trouble came up with with a solution - Cutouts ! 🤩🙋♀️ See it in action - 🍿📽 Cutouts enable you to do some super cool things - ✅ Save text highlights from the web, collect inspiration & data for your next big article or award winning ad 🏆 ✅ Save images & videos to generate mood-boards on the fly 📸 ✅ Create instant color palettes from images 🎨 ✅ Sorts and auto tags all your cutouts and search like a pro! 🔎 ✅ Create collections and keep yourself organised 🧘♀️ ✅ No sign up required, always FREE ✨ ✅ No spying ! Your data is your data. Everything is processed on your machine, in your browser 🕵️♂️ 🔐
Amazing product!!! This is the missing piece for a perfect workflow!!! Using it daily...
@aananya_v We promise to keep making clipboard experience better
Awesome!! Tried it and found it easy to use. At the end of the day I don't need to browse for my browser history anymore for searching the things I was interested in. Is it available on Firefox?(Ubuntu user)
@shubham_kumar_agrawal Great to hear that Cutouts help 😇
I always struggle to keep track of my findings! For sure will try :)