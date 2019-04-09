Customerly Knowledge Base Platform

Customerly Knowledge base helps Makers to :
✅Use state of the art Help Center platform to create self serving articles to solve their clients' problems
✅A complete dashboard with stats
✅An integrated live chat to assist your customers
Reviews
Amazing platform and brilliant founders!
None I know about
Customerly has been evolving everyday, and the transition of the software has been incredible. I will highly recommend this over all other chat for your business.
Great product and great customer support. Customerly helped us generated thousands of leads at ludwig.guru
Chat is perfect as well as key features. Some new features could be improved (more customization is needed)
Definitely worth if you wish to have an open channel of communication with your users and customers
Discussion
Thiago de Carvalho@thiagoafram · Founder @ Deer Designer
Customerly for the win! Love the app, love the service, love the team behind it ❤️️
Luca MicheliMaker@luca_micheli · CEO at Customerly
@thiagoafram Thank you Thiago! Love you all! Much appreciated
Luca MicheliMaker@luca_micheli · CEO at Customerly
👋 Hey everyone! First of all, thanks to all my team to make this possible. We are psyched to be here again. Let me tell you a story. One of our customers, Katy Purry, had a serious issue. She was struggling to catch and defeat the mysterious lights. 🐈 She has thousands of customers on her platform where she shares her knowledge about the best practices for kittens to survive in this human world. We helped Katy Purry to spread the word about her issue. Now she is delivering her knowledge to thousands of people all over the world. She finally figured it out and now she shared this must-read article with us. Find here her article on how to catch mysterious lights: https://go.customerly.io/katypur... If you want to get access to the same product she's using daily to help her audience and to reduce customer support tickets, then you need to create a free of charge account. By using Customerly Knowledgebase you will get for free: ✅ An easy to start and implement help center to share with your customers ✅ A complete dashboard with metrics about views and most searched terms ✅ Analytics for each article ✅ A live chat to assist your customers from every article page ✅ A complete customer support platform to share your knowledge base articles. I'm hoping to get your feedback, questions, and ideas here 🙏 PS: ❤️ We have a great deal for Product Hunt, too: Apply the code PRODUCTHUNT to save 50% OFF if you decide to go for a Pro plan. PPS: 😻 The knowledgebase is and will remain free of charge for you.
Mert Aktas@mert_aktas · Growth at UserGuiding.
@luca_micheli Well done, Luca!
Luca MicheliMaker@luca_micheli · CEO at Customerly
@mert_aktas Thank you so much Mert!
Federico Schiano di Pepe@fedesdp · CEO at CoContest Inc.
Awesome product with a great team! Best alternative to Intercom! 🚀💪🔥
Luca MicheliMaker@luca_micheli · CEO at Customerly
@fedesdp Thank you Federico, much appreciated :)
Aaron Moss@pitchground · Pitch Your SaaS to Early Adopters
Customerly is an amazing platform with an amazing team!
Luca MicheliMaker@luca_micheli · CEO at Customerly
@pitchground Thanks Aaron, this is also thanks to you and Pitchground!
Paolo MusolinoMaker@pmusolino · Senior iOS Software Engineer
With our new Knowledge Base you can provide a quicker way for customers to reach you by integrating Customerly to a knowledge base. Customers can see relevant articles as they type in the search and get answers quickly without having to wait for a response from an agent. You can add this support tab in your web app, and anywhere else your customers might need to contact you. 🛵
