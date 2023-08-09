Products
CustomerLift
Welcome to a new understanding of your customers
CustomerLift provides Shopify store owners with the ability to easily segment and analyze different customer segments using criteria relevant to your business such as timeframe, average order value, product name, discount code and more.
Marketing
SaaS
E-Commerce
CustomerLift
CustomerLift
Welcome to a new understanding of your customers
CustomerLift by
CustomerLift
Drew Chambers
Marketing
SaaS
E-Commerce
Drew Chambers
Chris Bryan
Featured on August 10th, 2023.
CustomerLift
is not rated yet. This is CustomerLift's first launch.
