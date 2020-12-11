Custom Poetry
The perfect personalized gift for this holiday season
Kiki Schirr
Hunter
Comic artist, Tech Doodles
Sydney has long been one of my favorite makers--both for his originality and for the dedication he shows to his community of writers and creatives. I've enjoyed his past products, such as Commaful as both a reader and writer, and I expect the same quality of this service. However, what I see as most interesting in this product is an income source for poets. When one says "starving artist" these days, it's unlikely that you're talking about a graphic designer or a copywriter or an animator. If you know the basics of ray tracing (visual art 101) that's darn useful these days. Most forms of art and creativity have some way to make money. Except poetry. Borrowing from Cyrano de Bergerac (original play: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cy... remade as a Steve Martin movie) this service allows you to hire a better poet to express your true sentiment to your loved ones. Since your mother has never quite forgiven you for that Limmerick you wrote her when you were 14. Congrats to Sydney and Ryan, I think this is an awesome project, and I look forward to your findings and results--it would be really cool to find an ongoing form of this service!
Thank you so much for hunting us @kikischirr really appreciate you and all of your support!! We see so many talented young poets on Commaful all year round. It almost feels unfair that other people don't get to see and experience this amazing talent! All of the poets participating are and will be vetted ahead of time. Every poem sent out will be reviewed by our team as well to make sure you're getting an A+ quality poem. Poetry really is one of the best gifts (or complements to another gift) because you customize it in so many ways. They make gifts that are easy to personalize but impossible to forget. Don't forget to use the code CHRISTMAS to get 30% off any package!