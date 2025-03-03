Launches
Home
Product
Cursor Rules CLI
Cursor Rules CLI
Auto-install relevant Cursor rules with one simple command
A simple tool that automatically detects libraries in your codebase and installs (after you approve) matching Cursor rules to enhance your development experience.
Open Source
Software Engineering
Developer Tools
Python Package Index
A repository of software for the Python programming language
5 out of 5.0
Cursor Rules CLI by
Python Package Index
was hunted by
Sanjeed
in
Open Source
Software Engineering
Developer Tools
Sanjeed
. Featured on March 4th, 2025.
