Demo your screen like a pro! “Cursor Pro” is a great tool for highlighting your cursor, visualising clicks & magnifying certain areas of your screen. A perfect companion for capturing tutorials, recording screencasts and performing presentations. Video: https://youtu.be/TyXRfYHLQvc
Martin LexowMaker@martinlexow
Dear Product Hunt Community—I love to learn as well as to teach. I produced a ton of video tutorials during the recent years. While I’ve captured my screen, I always missed a simple app that highlights my cursor to draw the viewers attention. That’s why I’ve decided to make one on my own. “Cursor Pro” is straightforward designed, is featured by some subtle animations and pops-up a little magnifier by just a press of a key. I would love to hear what you think about it and how I can improve it even further. 🙂
