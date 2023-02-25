Products
Culturama
Culturama
See through the corporate facade
Free
Stats
Culturama analyzed 5 million employee reports to provide insights into the work cultures of 1,500 global companies. With this data, you can learn how different work cultures compare in terms of 130 common workplace problems.
Launched in
Analytics
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Human Resources
by
Culturama
Mayfair
About this launch
Culturama
See through the corporate facade
0
reviews
46
followers
Culturama by
Culturama
was hunted by
Thomas Urbanski
in
Analytics
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Human Resources
. Made by
Thomas Urbanski
,
Culturama Engineer
,
Andi Kacperski
and
Elisabeth Was
. Featured on March 8th, 2023.
Culturama
is not rated yet. This is Culturama's first launch.
