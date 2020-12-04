discussion
Joid
Hunter
Last night I stumbled upon this gem and I couldn't believe that it hasn't been shared yet on Product Hunt. Especially in this time of WFH. I'm not the maker of Cuckoo. I'm just someone who searched for a solution for having a shared timer while I work remotely with my colleague on a podcast. The web app is very straight forward: 1. start a session by creating a link 2. share the link and you're good to go There are a couple of settings you can use in the right-hand menu. Like adding custom timers, if you are not a Pomodoro type of person.
