Hi everyone and thank you @msg for hunting us! I’m thrilled that we’re finally launching Cube.js on Product Hunt today as a standalone product. It started as an engine to power Statsbot, but as it often happens, it turned out that people were much more interested in Cube.js itself, rather than Statsbot. There are a lot of great tools data engineers can use to build internal data infrastructure. But there is a lack of tools for software engineers who are building production, customer-facing applications and need to embed analytics features into these applications. We built Cube.js specifically to solve this problem. It is designed for customization and embedding. I want to thank all of our users for providing invaluable feedback, reporting bugs, and keeping us focused on building things that people want. Without all of you, Cube.js would never have happened. Today, Cube.js is the only open-source solution for embedded analytics on the market and I’m fascinated to see how fast it is growing. It is already deployed in mission-critical capacity across many industries ranging from finance to healthcare. I’m excited about what comes next and I am looking forward to continuing to help everyone build awesome applications on top of Cube.js.
