Cua
Cua
Docker for computer-use agents
Upvote 85
Cua is the Docker for Computer-Use Agent, an open-source framework that enables AI agents to control full operating systems within high-performance, lightweight virtual containers.
Free
Launch tags:
Open Source
Developer Tools
Artificial Intelligence
About this launch
Cua
Docker for Computer-use Agents
85
7
Cua by
Cua
was hunted by
Garry Tan
in
Open Source
Developer Tools
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Francesco Bonacci
Alessandro Puppo
Morgan Dean
. Featured on May 22nd, 2025.
Cua
is not rated yet. This is Cua's first launch.