Docker for computer-use agents
Cua is the Docker for Computer-Use Agent, an open-source framework that enables AI agents to control full operating systems within high-performance, lightweight virtual containers.
Free
Open SourceDeveloper ToolsArtificial Intelligence

was hunted by
Garry Tan
in Open Source, Developer Tools, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Francesco Bonacci
,
Alessandro Puppo
and
Morgan Dean
. Featured on May 22nd, 2025.
