discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Jim Raptis
Maker
Building Indie products
👋 Hey fellow Hunters, I'm Jim, the creator behind the CSS background patterns. For many years, I search for beautiful background patterns to make my digital work pop. However, most resources online tend to look so 2000... Then, I decided to curate and parameterize simple yet beautiful patterns to help fellow web developers easily integrate them. And the CSS background patterns app was born. A big advantage of these patterns is their final size. Since all of them are pure CSS and utilize the gradient functions have way less size than those which use inline SVG elements. In the web app you can: 🎨 Customize colors 📏 Change the size 👀 Preview patterns 💻 Copy the CSS snippet And all of these completely FREE! It's an ongoing collection and I'd be glad to see you contribute your own work! 🙏 Let me know your thoughts folks! I strive to make this even better. Have an awesome week! Cheers, Jim Raptis, founder of MagicPattern
Share
Csaba Kissi
Serial maker
Nice collection Jim. Looks fresh and trendy. 👍
Share
Jim Raptis
Maker
Building Indie products
@csaba_kissi thank you very much Csaba! I'm really glad you liked the style/tone of these patterns 😁
Share