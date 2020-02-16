CryptoCrowd V2

Discussion
James JOHNSON
Pros: Nicely Categorized Authentic data compared to others Good for Crypto startups Cons : Not all can afford Verdict : I will recommend
Hi everyone 😊 When we launched CryptoCrowd.Co July' 19. You guys made us No:2 Product of the day. We were overwhelmed by the support we received. For the last 2 months- I and my team focused to add some great features to the CryptoCrowd.Co.👍 With this Version 2 : 👉Signup / Create profile on CryptoCrowd.Co 👉Internal Messaging between the users 👉Ability to purchase the data based on the categories 👉You can report/claim the profile. 👉Enhanced UI / UX 👉Bulk messaging with a single click to Investors, Founders, Journalists, Youtubers, etc.., 💥Above all, we retained the same pricing with more benefits. This is CryptoCrowd.Co 🔥 As you guys know, With CryptoCrowd we provide a curated list of 180,000+ Crypto/ICO Investors & Influencers ranging from Crypto Investors, Youtubers, Journalists, Partners, Advisers, Workforce to Hedge funds. If you are a crypto startup, This database will be a great resource for Investor Reach out, Marketing, Recruitment, Media coverage, User Onboarding, etc.., If you guys have any questions, you can reach us at "hello@cryptocrowd.co" Thanks for your support,🙏 🤗
Fabulous one!
Helpful tool if you looking to build crypto product and reach right people.
How to utilize crypto YouTubers?
@prakash_muthusamy1 We will provide the email ids and channel details of the youtubers. Currently we have over 1600+ youtubers in our database. You can use it for email drip campaign
