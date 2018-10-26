Cryptocalc.Online

Hi everyone!
We built a cryptocurrency calculator and we’re happy to share it with ProductHunt.
Crypto.Calc allows you to calculate your profit from mining. Just choose coin, fill form with your parameters and see results on right panel! Easy to make decisions what coin is more profitable for you!
Please try it and let us know what you think!
Aaron O'Leary@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Nontechtech
Really useful, interesting how it can even calculate electricity cost :)
Galina ZhilyakovaMaker@galina_zhilyakova · UX/UI Designer
@aaronoleary thank you! it is default settings now ))))) 😉 😉 😉
MinnoTank k@minnotank_k · Stuff
Super cool concept. Lots of folks I know have considered mining, but I think understanding the taxes, energy usage, time, heat, effect on computer all will help them better comprehend the value of the experience.
Galina ZhilyakovaMaker@galina_zhilyakova · UX/UI Designer
@minnotank_k Thank you!))) we will do it more better in future)
Shreya Ranpariya@shreya_ranpariya · Idea Executor
Nice Concept 😉 Keep it up.
Galina ZhilyakovaMaker@galina_zhilyakova · UX/UI Designer
@shreya_ranpariya thank you! 😉
