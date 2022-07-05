Products
Ranked #11 for today
Cryo
Discover the power of cold showers
Free
Cryo is an app for making cold showers a daily habit. Regular cold showers have powerful health benefits to both your mind and body. Known benefits include more willpower, faster metabolism, a stronger immune system, and reduced stress levels
Launched in
Meditation
,
Health
,
Fitness
by
Cryo
About this launch
Cryo
Discover the power of cold showers
Cryo by
Cryo
was hunted by
Albert Jo
in
Meditation
,
Health
,
Fitness
. Made by
Albert Jo
and
Chan Park
. Featured on July 5th, 2022.
Cryo
is not rated yet. This is Cryo's first launch.
Upvotes
7
Comments
1
Daily rank
#11
Weekly rank
#31
