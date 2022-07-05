Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Cryo
Ranked #11 for today

Cryo

Discover the power of cold showers

Free
Cryo is an app for making cold showers a daily habit. Regular cold showers have powerful health benefits to both your mind and body. Known benefits include more willpower, faster metabolism, a stronger immune system, and reduced stress levels
Launched in Meditation, Health, Fitness by
Cryo
Firstbase
Ad
Launch your company & put the boring stuff on autopilot
About this launch
Cryo
Discover the power of cold showers
0
reviews
7
followers
Cryo by
Cryo
was hunted by
Albert Jo
in Meditation, Health, Fitness. Made by
Albert Jo
and
Chan Park
. Featured on July 5th, 2022.
Cryo
is not rated yet. This is Cryo's first launch.
Upvotes
7
Vote chart
Comments
1
Vote chart
Daily rank
#11
Weekly rank
#31