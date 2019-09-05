Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Maker
seenazzz
Hey everyone, I'm happy to finally reveal what I've been working on for YCombinator Startup School, and for the Blockstack "Can't Be Evil 2" Hackathon! I built Crowdraise to become the defact blockchain crowdfunding platform. While it's still in its infancy, all the core functionality is there. Currently, it is closer to a GoFundMe-esque type app, rather than a Kickstarter, but that will change in the future when I add support for pledges. I also hope to polish the UI and improve the UX/onboarding for users who are not familiar with blockchain technology or dApps. Looking forward to your guys' thoughts! Please reach out if you have any great ideas. Thank you!!! --------------------------------------- Features: • 0% fees forever • Raise money for any cause • Decentralized asset uploading via IPFS • Powered by the Ethereum blockchain • Censorship-resistant • Blockstack authentication • Instant payouts for campaigns that reach their goal
UpvoteShare
Maker
@new_user_27a2dc6e8a The difference is that Crowdraise isn't a platform for raising equity (%) in a company
UpvoteShare