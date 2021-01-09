  1. Home
Crosspost App

Share your content to several social platforms in one click

Marketing
Developer Tools
#2 Product of the DayToday
Managing multiple social accounts can be stressful and time-consuming. Share the same content to all your accounts at once with just a click of a button.
Crosspost App frees you from having to do all that manual work, saving over 50% of your time for other important tasks.
ganesh mani
I started blogging when dev.to becoming popular and a lot of developers were inspired to write at least one article a week on dev.to platforms. I am one of them. I started writing on dev.to consistently. Every week, I publish at least one article. My workflow at that time was, I write an article on my personal site and Crosspost it to Medium, Dev.to with the content(by providing canonical URL to avoid duplicate content). Then, share the blog URL across Twitter, Facebook Groups, and Reddit. It gave me a good amount of traction and visitors. Over a while, I find myself repeating the same task of Crossposting the content again and again to several social platforms and it was a time-consuming process. Even though it was giving me more traction and audience engagement. I was spending more time on marketing and distributing my content than writing quality articles. As a developer, i wanted to avoid this repetitive work and automate this process. That's how my product https://crossxpost.app/ came into the picture. I wanted a simple solution where a blogger/any content creators can share their content to social platforms from one place in one click.
Ashwin J. Lastname
Looks awesome, @ganeshmani! Good luck!
ganesh mani
@ganeshmani @theglocore Thank you
Vladimír Seman
I work at e-commerce
that is cool, should save a lot of time 👍
ganesh mani
@vladojsem Thank you so much
