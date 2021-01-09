Crosspost App
ganesh mani
I started blogging when dev.to becoming popular and a lot of developers were inspired to write at least one article a week on dev.to platforms. I am one of them. I started writing on dev.to consistently. Every week, I publish at least one article. My workflow at that time was, I write an article on my personal site and Crosspost it to Medium, Dev.to with the content(by providing canonical URL to avoid duplicate content). Then, share the blog URL across Twitter, Facebook Groups, and Reddit. It gave me a good amount of traction and visitors. Over a while, I find myself repeating the same task of Crossposting the content again and again to several social platforms and it was a time-consuming process. Even though it was giving me more traction and audience engagement. I was spending more time on marketing and distributing my content than writing quality articles. As a developer, i wanted to avoid this repetitive work and automate this process. That's how my product https://crossxpost.app/ came into the picture. I wanted a simple solution where a blogger/any content creators can share their content to social platforms from one place in one click.
Looks awesome, @ganeshmani! Good luck!
@ganeshmani @theglocore Thank you
that is cool, should save a lot of time 👍
@vladojsem Thank you so much