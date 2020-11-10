  1. Home
Cross-Channel Visual Experiment Platform

The fastest and privacy-first visual experiment platform

Code-Free A/B Testing across your web and mobile apps is now available with a privacy-first approach and lightning-fast 50 ms response time with Taplytics Web and Mobile SDKs featuring our New Web Visual Editor!
Will Lam
Hunter
PM & Marketer
Extremely proud and excited of our web and mobile SDK's cross-channel code-free experimentation capabilities featuring our New Web Visual Editor! Now you can protect customer privacy while running experiments and not have to compromise on response times with our new distributed architecture!
If you're curious to learn more, we're hosting a webinar next Wednesday to share best practices and how our Cross-channel capabilities and New Web Visual Editor work, you can save a spot here: https://taplytics.com/webinar-un... :)
