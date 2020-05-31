Deals
Cronycle 2.0
Cronycle 2.0
Discover, curate, share & act on knowledge in one workspace
Productivity
Tech
Cronycle is a SaaS application that provides an end-to-end collaborative information workflow for content curation, monitoring, organization, and publishing, for knowledge workers.
an hour ago
Discussion
2 Reviews
5.0/5
Calum Webb
Pro
Hey
?makers
, Cronycle looks really interesting! What's new since the last post on Product Hunt?
2 hours ago
Nicolas Granatino
Maker
@calum
lots. An essential prosumer plan, more features on export/publishing including the ability to do newsletter. Slack integration.
an hour ago
