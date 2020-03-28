Crisis Response Matching

Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
18 Reviews
Karan Kanwar
Maker
Hi, I’m Karan, a Co-Founder at Wing AI, we recently launched the Wing Assistant (https://www.producthunt.com/post...) on Product Hunt. Today, we put together this app in response to the growing need for supplies & volunteers around the world due to the aggressive spread of COVID-19. We had multiple people asking us to leverage our technology to create something like this in just the last 2 days, and so we put this app together in less than 8 hours today! As we are just launching this, the more people that use it, the more useful it will be! Please check back and see if there's anything you help with or volunteer for tomorrow or in the coming days. Please help the people who really need donations & supplies, get access to them! You can do that really easily by sharing this far and wide! 🚀 Stay safe everyone! 🐱 We would love feedback on how to make this better & more useful for the world! UPDATE: In just the last 3 hours we've added 12 more cities! We're constantly adding them! Let us know if you want us to add your city.
Upvote (12)Share
Very nice product!! It's very helpful during this horrible time and it definitely makes my life much easier. I would recommend this app for everyone. Hope we all stay health and safe at home with everything we need.
Upvote (4)Share
Maker
@kexuan_zhang Thank you! We hope you're able to find value in this tool, whether it be as a volunteer, or someone requesting! Let us know if you think we can update it in any way to be more helpful :-)
Upvote (3)Share
Pls add Ahmedabad and Bhilwara in India as well
Upvote (3)Share
Maker
@kishlaya_sharma We just went ahead and added both Ahmedabad and Bhilwara :-)
@kishlaya_sharma We just did! Thank you for your contribution! <3
Cheers Guys ! You all are super fast !
Upvote (2)Share
@kishlaya_sharma Thanks, Kishlaya. We hope to be able to do our part so that we all can get through this together!
Upvote (1)Share
It sounds an interesting product catering a global crisis. In these unprecdeneted times, Wing has demonstrated a character to support the society. I was curious to understand the turnaround time for the request and sanity of the products delivered?
Upvote (1)Share
@triangle Thanks for your question! The turnaround time will be as fast as someone who matches uses the platform. So, if you are a hospital in need of masks and put in that request, you will get help as soon as a donor or supplier sees your request and answers it! The quality will depend on the suppliers/givers.