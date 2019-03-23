Cringemail

Ever tagged your buddy in an old Facebook post or cringed at an old tweet?
We made a cringy Postcard Builder to poke fun at your friends by sending them a postcard with the stupid stuff they say.
All in good fun ✌️
🎉🎉🎉 Product Hunters get $1 off 🎉🎉🎉
Stefan WirthMaker@nafetswirth · CTO by day, maker by night.
My girlfriend and I are huge fans of a couple of commentary Youtube channels like CodyKo, Danny Gonzales, Drew Gooden, and others. They all have videos where they look at old Tweets and Facebook posts and kinda make fun of themselves and the stuff they used to say back in the day. We had the idea to make a service for anyone to send a postcard to a friend that does the same thing and we’re proud to present it to you today. 🚀 Lotta learnings for me in this one especially around payment processing with stripe and web dev in general as I usually just dabble with mobile apps. This is the first time that one of the products I worked on is monetized from the beginning 😅so I'm still experimenting with the pricing. As always we’d love to hear your thoughts ✌️ P.S.: 🎉🎉🎉 Product Hunters get $1 off 🎉🎉🎉
