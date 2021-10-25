Sign In
We use cookies to improve your experience and anonymously analyze usage.
Learn more in our privacy settings.
No thanks
Accept all cookies
Home
→
Cric-Code
Cric-Code
Fake VS Code editor to browse live cricket scores at work
🏷 Free
Funny
+ 1
get it
UPVOTE
6
To protect my love for ongoing T20 world cup, I built Cric-Code, which lets me browse Cricbuzz website as a VS code editor. It makes me look like I am doing actual work!
Tweet
Share
Embed
Collect
Featured
1h ago
Doppler
Promoted
The easiest way to supercharge developer productivity