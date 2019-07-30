Discussion
Maker
Henning Sillerud
Hi Producthunt! We’ve made Creep Alert because we’re getting creeped out of the mainstream adoption of email tracking between friends and colleagues. With some tracking services, people can not only check if you have opened the email. They can also see exactly when you opened it and how many times. They can even know if you opened it on a laptop or a phone, and where you were when you opened it. It should be needless to say, but doing this without the recipient knowing or consenting is downright unhealthy behavior in any personal or professional relationship. Creep Alert blocks attempts at email tracking and alerts you when someone has hidden an email tracker in an email they sent you. But blocking the email trackers is not enough. If the sender never gets any feedback on their behavior, they will continue to track the next person. To battle this, we’ve also made a “NOT OK”-button. It makes it super easy to reply with a polite message asking them to turn the tracking of in future emails. We would be happy for any feedback or ideas on how to improve Creep Alert :)
