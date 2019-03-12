Log InSign up
Have you ever gotten scammed on Craigslist, Nextdoor, Reddit etc.? No more. Credo360, the Social Credit Score, lets you know whom to trust by measuring trustworthiness across multiple platforms, making your transactions easier, safer, and more efficient.
Who owns your reputation?If the title of this post was "Who should own your reputation?", it would have made for a very short and boring read. You should own it - period. But we are not into writing short and boring posts -...
MediumIrakliy Khaburzaniya
Transforming deals with strangers from a gamble into a sure betCredo360 launched an innovative user reputation and peer-to-peer review platform in the Microsoft cloud. By running familiar technologies including the PostgreSQL database in a managed environment on Azure, the startup expects to expand rapidly worldwide. Features include a trustworthiness score, a verified and protected user identity, real-time messaging, reviews, and more.
Microsoft Customers Stories
Revolutionizing The Online Shopping Experience Through A Social Credibility Score Blockchain NetworkBlockchain and other DLT technologies, either via cryptocurrencies or Smart Contracts, are often described as "trustless" technologies. They allow users to transact with one another without needing to rely on intermediaries they trust, such as banks or notaries, in order to ensure that the transaction takes place in a safe manner.
ForbesGerald Fenech
Irakliy Khaburzaniya
Irakliy KhaburzaniyaMaker@akvomelono · Founder & CEO at Credo360
Hi, folks! It can be hard to know whom to trust on anonymous platforms (e.g., Craigslist, Gumtree, Nextdoor). In the Internet Age, that’s a real problem. Credo360 is solving that problem by building a more honest world, one platform at a time. By measuring trustworthiness across multiple platforms, we make your transactions easier, safer, and more efficient. Our philosophy: trust, but verify. You see, in the gig economy, your reputation is one of your greatest assets. You try hard to be an honest person, so you shouldn’t have to start from scratch every time you sign up for a new marketplace. We want to give you credit for your honesty wherever you go. We also want you to know when you’re dealing with a dishonest person before it’s too late. Our “Social Credit Score” doesn’t just help when you’re buying or selling on Craigslist, but also when you’re hiring contractors, finding roommates, and (eventually) using services like eBay and Airbnb. Things you can already do with Credo: - Set up a [profile](https://www.credo360.com/irakliy), verify your identity, and get endorsements from friends. - Chat with strangers WITHOUT revealing your personal info. - Make and accept payments using crypto or U.S.-based bank accounts. - Rate and review people you’ve had transactions with. It’s basically one-stop shopping for safe person-to-person commerce. And the best part is, it’s totally FREE! Things you’ll be able to do in the future: - Import your ratings and reviews from other platforms. - Import your financial credit history. - Make payments using PayPal. - Export your Credo profile to other platforms. - Get discounts for maintaining a good Credo Score. Thanks for reading! I’m happy to answer any questions. Plus, if you comment below, we’ll hook you up with a personalized profile URL.
