Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Forums
Forums
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
Creatify Product Video
This is a launch from Creatify
See 3 previous launches
Creatify Product Video
ROAS-focused AI product video builder
Visit
Upvote 78
Creatify Product Video turns any product image into studio-quality marketing videos — from dynamic UGC-style showcases to cinematic product shots — helping brands create stunning content faster, cheaper, and at scale.
Free
Launch tags:
Social Media
•
Marketing
•
Advertising
Meet the team
Show more
Show more
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
Creatify
Paste a product URL. Video ad made in seconds
4.39 out of 5.0
Follow
78
Points
7
Comments
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
Creatify Product Video by
Creatify
was hunted by
Kevin William David
in
Social Media
,
Marketing
,
Advertising
. Made by
Yinan (Steven) Na
,
Chaz
,
Ledell Wu
,
Tiffany Hsu
,
Helen Zheng
,
Tao (Terry) Chen
and
PECK Morris
. Featured on May 5th, 2025.
Creatify
is rated
4.4/5 ★
by 33 users. It first launched on December 19th, 2023.