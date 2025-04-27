Launches
Create.ad
Create.ad
Create ads by adding 'create.ad' to any link
Visit
Upvote 110
Turn your product pages into authentic UGC content instantly. CreateAd uses AI to generate static social media posts in one click—just add create.ad before your link and watch the magic happen.
Free
Launch tags:
Design Tools
•
Marketing
•
Advertising
5 out of 5.0
Create.ad by
Create.ad
was hunted by
Shyjal
in
. Made by
Shyjal
. Featured on April 28th, 2025.
Create.ad
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. This is Create.ad's first launch.