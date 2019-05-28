Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → Crash

Crash

Be more than a resume. Show your skills.

Featured Embed
Build a skills profile that shows what you can do and use it to win your next job. Don’t ask people to trust a resume or degree. Show them what you can do with a Crash profile!
Around the web
Don't Fear the College Admission Scandal. Here's What To Do Instead! | PraxisI never thought I'd see the words "college" and "scam" trending on a Twitter hashtag together. But all it took was one event to spark a whole new tone of discussion surrounding college. Let me break it down for you: Operation Varsity Blues uncovered a large scandal involving dozens of high-profile people, including well-known actresses, fashion designers, company CEOs, and college coaches.
PraxisLolita Allgyer
Your Own Personal Iron Man Suit"I want a future where everyone has their own Iron Man suit!" That's what legendary tech investor Mike Maples told me on a phone call about a year ago. I could feel the passion in his voice. There are several ways to express changes brought by technology.
MediumIsaac Morehouse
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Isaac M. Morehouse
Isaac M. Morehouse
Makers
Dave Wasmer
Dave Wasmer
Isaac M. Morehouse
Isaac M. Morehouse
Chuck Grimmett
Chuck Grimmett
Cameron Sorsby
Cameron Sorsby
Ilya Radchenko
Ilya Radchenko
Morgan Von Gunten
Morgan Von Gunten
Mitchell Earl
Mitchell Earl
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Isaac M. Morehouse
Isaac M. MorehouseMaker@isaacmorehouse · Isaac Morehouse, CEO of Crash
👋 Hey! I’m Isaac, the CEO of Crash. We’re super excited to make this skills profile available! For the past five years, I ran a startup apprenticeship program, and we helped hundreds of young people with no degrees or experience get amazing jobs in sales, marketing, operations, and customer success. How? By showing them how to be their own credential with a body of work and add tailored pitches to each company. We created Crash to make it easy for anyone to do the same. The profile is our first product, and we want to make this as useful as possible, so give us feedback!
Upvote (1)·