Don't Fear the College Admission Scandal. Here's What To Do Instead! | Praxis

I never thought I'd see the words "college" and "scam" trending on a Twitter hashtag together. But all it took was one event to spark a whole new tone of discussion surrounding college. Let me break it down for you: Operation Varsity Blues uncovered a large scandal involving dozens of high-profile people, including well-known actresses, fashion designers, company CEOs, and college coaches.