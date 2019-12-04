Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → Craiglist for Mobile

Craiglist for Mobile

Finally browse Craigslist on your phone

The same craigslist you know and love finally on Mobile. There are a number of 3rd party apps for craigslist out there, but they are bloated with ads and trackers.
Craigslist gets official iPhone app 11 years after the App Store launched - 9to5MacCraigslist debuted all the way back in 1995 and became a household name for internet classified ads. However, curious enough, in the eleven years since Apple debuted the iOS App Store, Craigslist hasn't had an official app for iPhone and iPad. There have been many third-party Craiglist clients for iOS over the years but yesterday ...
Craigslist finally releases an iOS app in *checks calendar* 2019Better late than never, I guess. Almost 25 years after its inception and more than a decade after Apple launched the App Store, Craigslist finally has an official iOS app. No, seriously, it's right there in the App Store. I'm looking at it with my eyes.
Craigslist Finally Gets an Official AppCraigslist has long been a staple of the internet since it first launched in 1995-but surprisingly, it hasn't had an official app in the decade or so since the smartphone era began. Well, that's all changed. You can now find the official, free app for iOS.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
Ryan Hoover
Ryan Hoover
Pro
24 years after launch, Craigslist introduces its first mobile app 👀
UpvoteShare