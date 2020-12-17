discussion
Stephan Scherer
MakerFounder @ plug&play solar startup
Hey product hunters! 👋 Here is a longer video explaining CraftStrom more from a business side – I am very excited to find our company here. It's been a loooong 4 years since I started working on this idea. It all started with my first off-grid portable solar power plant that I built for Burning Man. Things escalated kind of quickly from there....thanks to an incredible team! When we founded CraftStrom 4 years ago we had a vision to provide solar+battery systems that you can install yourself using only standard power outlets. Today is a big day for us as we’re launching our Kickstarter campaign and introducing our product for the first time to the broader public. We can’t wait to see if people will join our journey… It took a lot of tears, sweat, long nights, semi-manual projects and blue-sky R&D to get to this point. Developing hardware products is hard, but rewarding once you see your product in use. Our solar panel is already certified for use in the US and will be certified for Europe now. We still need to certify the battery as we prepare for production. We’re working on getting all certifications for the US and Europe! And this is just the start for us! Our ecosystem already includes a machine learning algorithm that takes weather and geo data to anticipate your power production for better battery control. In the future we plan to add many more integrations with external services (power contract integration, location services) and better integrate our battery management AI with other smart home devices. We’re already developing a smart amp-meter that plugs into your circuit board and monitors the whole household’s power consumption so that we can better adapt to individual usage patterns. We’re super excited for future possibilities once our solution takes on! You can read a bit more about how we’ve been covered in the press here – https://www.parlayme.com/post/cr... or https://bit.ly/2LCyiLa Feel free to ask the CraftStrom team and me anything you want to know about our product!
