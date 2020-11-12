Craft Docs
Balint Orosz
Maker
Hey Hunters! 👋 Balint here, founder at Craft. We've been working on Craft for over 2 years, and we are finally ready to launch & share it with the Product Hunt community! 🥳 Craft is a modern writing app - It’s super simple to get started with, yet is surprisingly powerful. It grows with your ideas - and you can bend it to work the way you want to - rather than the other way around. This starts with ensuring that it works & feels great across all devices. To achieve this we’ve re-imagined the text editing experience from the ground up - and brought back the joy of writing - even on touch devices. We’ve also combined the best features from both the app-first and the web-first world. Craft is a native app with full support for offline editing and viewing - so you’ll never have to worry about your internet connection - at the same time it has a blazing fast sync with support for realtime collaboration and sharing. It’s incredibly fast, yet light on memory and energy. Craft has all the capabilities you’d expect from a modern editor - from block based editing and hierarchical documents to cross page linking and bidirectional links. You can blend images, files, rich links, code blocks seamlessly, and use the full capabilities of Markdown if you’d like to. Also - your data will never be kept hostage - you can share or export any content in a few seconds - from beautiful web links to PDF, Markdown, TextBundle or Email. During our limited beta, thousands of people across the globe became regular Craft users - for both work & personal use cases. The sentiment we’ve heard back from them has been very consistent - after all the other apps they’ve tried, Craft is different - it’s what they’ve been looking for all this time. Give it a try, and let us know your feedback! We can’t wait to see what you think! Balint
This is exciting — a really amazing looking cross-platform AppleOS document editor — built with Catalyst.
This is one of the best apps I've ever used on iOS and macOS. There is a lot of love has been put here. Quality is just beyond everything. It's such a breath of fresh air after tons of poor web-based note-taking app. Guys, you're killing Notion. And with backlinks, you're killing Obsidian, and I'm sure a lot of Roam macOS users will switch too. Oh, you've just killed Bear. Seriously, this is an amazing piece of software. Are there any plans to support tables?
@kyryloz Thanks so much and super glad you are enjoying Craft! Tables is what most of our users are missing - so yes, we're working on it. What makes it challenging is that we want to ensure they work just as well on small screens as they do on laptops - which is quite a design challenge - but we're making some great progress there ;)
Disclaimer: Balint, the founder is my brother. I’ve been using Craft from the early days of the Alpha. I love how *fluid* it is on both iOS and Mac. My use case is writing blog posts, and capturing ideas on these two devices. I’ve used many of the other cross-device note taking apps (OneNote, EverNote, Notion) and it’s always bugged me how “sluggish” they are or how they do weird things. As a developer, I can understand why: they are hit with the limitations of using web components or default controls on the OS. Craft re-implemented the stack at low-level to get around these limitations, and to have control over performance, responsiveness and re-imagine how gestures can be used. It’s one of those things you need to try to get a feel for: I was sceptical on how much this can matter, until I tried it myself. Craft is not perfect - if you want a native Android app, or a bunch of features - it might not be for you. But if your workflow is between iPhone, iPad, Mac and occasionally the web, I have yet to find something this pleasant.
I've been using the beta of Craft for all my professional and personal writing over the last few months. I love the fact that they started with a touch-first/iPad-native experience, but also offer a native Mac app with seamless syncing. Looking forward to becoming a customer of the released product.