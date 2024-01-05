Products
CrackedDevs

Find remote coding jobs

CrackedDevs.com scrapes all the remote coding jobs on the internet, into one place! 🏆 You can do cool things like: - Find jobs that don't require a degree - Get your resume reviewed by AI on our Discord And way more I can't fit in the description (:
Launched in
Hiring
SaaS
Career
 by
CrackedDevs

Support is great. Feedback is even better.

"Please roast CrackedDevs 🔥, I appreciate the feedback (:"

The makers of CrackedDevs
About this launch
CrackedDevsFind remote coding jobs
CrackedDevs by
CrackedDevs
was hunted by
Michael Beer
in Hiring, SaaS, Career. Made by
Michael Beer
. Featured on January 6th, 2024.
CrackedDevs
is not rated yet. This is CrackedDevs's first launch.
