Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
E-Commerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design Tools
Developer Tools
Marketing
Finance
Categories
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
CrackedDevs
CrackedDevs
Find remote coding jobs
Visit
Upvote 99
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
CrackedDevs.com scrapes all the remote coding jobs on the internet, into one place! 🏆 You can do cool things like: - Find jobs that don't require a degree - Get your resume reviewed by AI on our Discord And way more I can't fit in the description (:
Launched in
Hiring
SaaS
Career
by
CrackedDevs
Support is great. Feedback is even better.
"Please roast CrackedDevs 🔥, I appreciate the feedback (:"
The makers of CrackedDevs
About this launch
CrackedDevs
Find remote coding jobs
0
reviews
108
followers
Follow for updates
CrackedDevs by
CrackedDevs
was hunted by
Michael Beer
in
Hiring
,
SaaS
,
Career
. Made by
Michael Beer
. Featured on January 6th, 2024.
CrackedDevs
is not rated yet. This is CrackedDevs's first launch.
Upvotes
99
Comments
21
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report