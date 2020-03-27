COVID Near You

How volunteers from tech companies like Amazon, Apple and Google built a coronavirus-tracking site in six days

In the last week, a group of thirty volunteers from tech companies like Apple, Amazon and Alphabet put together a website called "covidnearyou" that aims to track the coronavirus as it spreads. The idea started when Prem Ramaswami, the head of product at Alphabet's Sidewalk Labs, and his wife, started feeling sick more than a week ago.