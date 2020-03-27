Deals
COVID Near You
COVID Near You
Visualized maps to help identify hotspots of COVID-19
A crowdsourced monitoring site for COVID-19 made by volunteers from Amazon, Alphabet, and Apple.
33 minutes ago
How volunteers from tech companies like Amazon, Apple and Google built a coronavirus-tracking site in six days
In the last week, a group of thirty volunteers from tech companies like Apple, Amazon and Alphabet put together a website called "covidnearyou" that aims to track the coronavirus as it spreads. The idea started when Prem Ramaswami, the head of product at Alphabet's Sidewalk Labs, and his wife, started feeling sick more than a week ago.
