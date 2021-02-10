  1. Home
COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker for Teachers

A state-by-state educator guide to vaccine eligibility.

Each US state has different schedules and policies for vaccine distribution, so it can be hard to figure out when and where to get vaccinated. We built this simple, free tool so educators can easily monitor their eligibility and subscribe for updates.
Tessa Mu
Building something new.
Hi everyone! We work with educators daily, and have been hearing from many that vaccine rollout is incredibly confusing. Since policies vary widely from state to state, it's hard to find a single source of truth when it comes to eligibility. While teachers are considered frontline essential workers pretty much everywhere, they're still only eligible in half our country. Most states also categorize PreK-12 employees differently than those in higher education, despite both cohorts often expected to teach in person. Example: a professor in New York can be vaccinated now, whereas one in New Hampshire needs to wait until at least May. We built this simple, free tool to provide the latest updates directly from local health departments (accuracy also cross-checked with research dashboards at Boston University), so educators can monitor for themselves and their loved ones in one place. They can also choose to be notified via email if there's a status change in their state. Bonus: no one has to navigate a clunky government website and seven levels of PowerPoint policy docs (except us, we did it for you 😉). Please share with the educators in your life and community—hope it's helpful!
Jennie Ostendorf
🎈
👋🏼
This is so awesome and important. Thank you for building! Sharing with all my teacher friends.
Tessa Mu
Building something new.
@jennie_ostendorf please do! Hope they find it helpful!
Chris OvitzFather, Team Builder, Entrepreneur.
This is so needed. I was just talking to one of our advisors who's a professor at UCLA—and she was saying how much there needs to be a tool like this! Thank you for building something awesome for the world!
Tessa Mu
Building something new.
@chris_ovitz Thanks, Chris! If she has suggestions for improvements, we're all ears and here to help!
Vedika Jain
Government websites are the worst. Love tools like this that provide immediate value.
Share
Tessa Mu
Building something new.
@vedika_jain they're brutal!
Tommy Jeon
🎈
:)
Super exciting! digestible ✅ , pretty ✅ , useful ✅ , necessary ✅ . Looking forward to new things.
Payal Maniar
🎈
Finance, Biz Dev & Strategy professional
Love this @tessamu this is the need of the hour!
Tessa Mu
Building something new.
@payalsmaniar Thanks Payal!
Max Prilutskiy
I build Typeform. 🚀 It's exciting!
Sounds great! 💯
Tessa Mu
Building something new.
@prilutskiy Thanks, Max! We love Typeform ;)
James QuinnCEO @ Afino
Super relevant! Thanks for sharing.
Tessa Mu
Building something new.
@james_afino Thanks for the support, James!
Emily St. Denis
🎈
Head of Platform at Female Founders Fund
Love this Tessa and Erin! Excited to share with my teacher friends!
Share
Tessa Mu
Building something new.
@emily_st_denis1 hope it's helpful for them!
Andrew Zhou
chief bark officer @ kona
Huge congratulations on the launch! Tackling one of the biggest problems of our generation. Huge props to the entire team :)
Tessa Mu
Building something new.
@andrewthezhou just doing something small to contribute! Thank you, Andrew!
