COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker for Teachers

discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Tessa Mu
MakerBuilding something new.
Hi everyone! We work with educators daily, and have been hearing from many that vaccine rollout is incredibly confusing. Since policies vary widely from state to state, it's hard to find a single source of truth when it comes to eligibility. While teachers are considered frontline essential workers pretty much everywhere, they're still only eligible in half our country. Most states also categorize PreK-12 employees differently than those in higher education, despite both cohorts often expected to teach in person. Example: a professor in New York can be vaccinated now, whereas one in New Hampshire needs to wait until at least May. We built this simple, free tool to provide the latest updates directly from local health departments (accuracy also cross-checked with research dashboards at Boston University), so educators can monitor for themselves and their loved ones in one place. They can also choose to be notified via email if there's a status change in their state. Bonus: no one has to navigate a clunky government website and seven levels of PowerPoint policy docs (except us, we did it for you 😉). Please share with the educators in your life and community—hope it's helpful!
Share
This is so awesome and important. Thank you for building! Sharing with all my teacher friends.
@jennie_ostendorf please do! Hope they find it helpful!
This is so needed. I was just talking to one of our advisors who's a professor at UCLA—and she was saying how much there needs to be a tool like this! Thank you for building something awesome for the world!
@chris_ovitz Thanks, Chris! If she has suggestions for improvements, we're all ears and here to help!
Government websites are the worst. Love tools like this that provide immediate value.
@vedika_jain they're brutal!
Super exciting! digestible ✅ , pretty ✅ , useful ✅ , necessary ✅ . Looking forward to new things.
@payalsmaniar Thanks Payal!
Sounds great! 💯
@prilutskiy Thanks, Max! We love Typeform ;)
Super relevant! Thanks for sharing.
@james_afino Thanks for the support, James!
Love this Tessa and Erin! Excited to share with my teacher friends!
@emily_st_denis1 hope it's helpful for them!
Huge congratulations on the launch! Tackling one of the biggest problems of our generation. Huge props to the entire team :)
@andrewthezhou just doing something small to contribute! Thank you, Andrew!