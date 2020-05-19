COVID-19 Risk Assessment Chatbot
Dariusz Zabrzeński
Hi Hunters, We’re happy to share with you our COVID-19 Risk Assessment Chatbot for free. It’s a simple tool that helps identify coronavirus symptoms. Depending on the results, the chatbot provides advice on whether users should seek medical assistance. It also gives phone numbers of local health institutions to help obtain help faster. The solution is dedicated to all types of businesses, hospitals, hotels, non-profit organizations, and institutions that want to share verified information about coronavirus symptoms. It can also serve as a preventive check-in point for companies and organizations that want to take on additional protective measures after getting back to work. We created the COVID-19 Risk Assessment Chatbot in cooperation with Infermedica, a provider of AI-driven solutions for medical diagnoses. The chatbot’s content is based on WHO’s information and was verified by a medical team. We hope that by sharing it for free our teams can scale up the response to the crisis caused by the sudden outbreak of COVID-19. Implementation The COVID-19 Risk Assessment Chatbot functions as a ready-to-use template that can be added to a website as a chat widget, integrated with Facebook Messenger, or connected with any other platform using our open API. We're open to your feedback!
