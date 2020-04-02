COVID-19 Layoff Battle
Hey guys, Clearly, COVID-19 is wreaking havoc in more ways than one. I am hearing news of startups shutting down/downsizing, people losing jobs, internships getting canceled and the like. Totally heartbreaking! To tackle this, I thought it would be great if we could have a list of all individuals whose jobs have been affected by COVID-19. Then, other companies who are hiring can look through these profiles. That's exactly what I have made here. So, a big SHOUT OUT to all HRs and leaders of various companies - if you are hiring, I request that you take a look at this list first. It is easy-to-use and I will personally connect you with each individual. For individuals who because of COVID-19: - Have lost jobs - Have had their internships canceled Please fill this form (Form link) and I will add you to this list. It will not take you more than 5-mins and I will do my best to make it worth your while. And to Everyone Else, just keep an eye out and keep sharing this to those who might be hiring. Stay strong & take care!
