Deals
Jobs
Makers
Radio
Ship
Log In
Sign up
Home
→
COVID-19 HealthAlert from WHO
COVID-19 HealthAlert from WHO
Providing critical health info during the COVID-19 outbreak
Health and Fitness
Facebook
+ 1
From government leaders to health workers and family and friends, this messaging service will provide the latest news and information on coronavirus including details on symptoms and how people can protect themselves and others.
Tweet
Share
Embed
Featured
29 minutes ago
COVID-19 HealthAlert - turn
Ensuring the public has the best possible health information is crucial during an outbreak. At best, misinformation can distract from critical health prevention support. At worst, it can lead to behaviour that amplifies disease transmission. The novelty of COVID-19 makes the challenge even greater as viral speculation can easily overwhelm the limited information we do have.
WHO Health Alert brings COVID-19 facts to billions via WhatsApp
Today, WHO is launching a messaging service with partners WhatsApp and Facebook to keep people safe from coronavirus. This easy-to-use messaging service has the potential to reach 2 billion people and enables WHO to get information directly into the hands of the people that need it.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Yes
No
No reviews yet
💬
Be the first to comment
Send