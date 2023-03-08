Products
Cover LetterAI by Wonsulting
Cover LetterAI by Wonsulting
We all hate it – so automate it
Introducing CoverLetterAI, the ultimate tool to land your dream job. Our AI model is trained to look at your resume and create a personalized cover letter that showcases your strengths and aligns with the company's values.
Launched in
Hiring
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Career
by
Cover LetterAI by Wonsulting
About this launch
Cover LetterAI by Wonsulting
We all hate it – so automate it
Cover LetterAI by Wonsulting by
Cover LetterAI by Wonsulting
was hunted by
Jerry Lee
in
Hiring
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Career
. Made by
Jerry Lee
. Featured on March 10th, 2023.
Cover LetterAI by Wonsulting
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. This is Cover LetterAI by Wonsulting's first launch.
