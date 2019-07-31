Cover Letter Emails

Log InSign up
Better cover letters in your job search

We've just created a bot for CoverLetterEmails that we hope will help anyone in their job search. The bot walks you through some common questions about the company, the job and yourself and then generates a random cover letter for you.
Hi there - We've just released a new feature on CoverLetterEmails, a bot that will generate a sample cover letter for you. We created this as a helpful way to get started when writing a cover letter. The bot we developed asks a series of questions and then generates a sample cover letter for you. It is not meant to be the 'actual' cover letter you send, it is meant to serve as a template or guide that you can then customize and edit to fit your specific opportunity. Since launching on Product Hunt about a year ago, our site has continued to move along and this is the first major feature upgrade we've released. The bot chooses from a series of cover letters that we've customized from actual job searches and tries to randomize the generated output and we add new templates every day. Enjoy!
