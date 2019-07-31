Cover Letter Emails

Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Maker
Cornelius Griffin
Hi there - We've just released a new feature on CoverLetterEmails, a bot that will generate a sample cover letter for you. We created this as a helpful way to get started when writing a cover letter. The bot we developed asks a series of questions and then generates a sample cover letter for you. It is not meant to be the 'actual' cover letter you send, it is meant to serve as a template or guide that you can then customize and edit to fit your specific opportunity. Since launching on Product Hunt about a year ago, our site has continued to move along and this is the first major feature upgrade we've released. The bot chooses from a series of cover letters that we've customized from actual job searches and tries to randomize the generated output and we add new templates every day. Enjoy!
UpvoteShare