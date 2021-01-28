discussion
Arek Der-Sarkissian
MakerLead @ Covalent, CS @ UCLA
Hi Product Hunters! I’m Arek, the project lead for Covalent. We’re a team of nine undergraduate students based at UCLA. After months of hard work, we’re very excited to launch on Product Hunt today 🚀 We’ve all experienced the struggle of awkward silences in online conversations. As students, we’ve especially felt how hard it can be to meet new people in a remote setting. That’s why we built Covalent—to ditch awkwardness and make remote team bonding experiences more meaningful. With Covalent, we’re taking your favorite in-person icebreakers and turning them into interactive, online games that can be used alongside your Zoom calls. We also have a built-in video feed integrated into our games to personalize the experience. For today’s launch, we’ve released our version of Two Truths and A Lie. Getting started is easy: (1) Find a friend (2) Visit our website @ https://covalent.app (3) Click on “Start Bonding” (4) Click “Host” then “Play” In the future, we’ll be launching an online version of “20 Questions” and will be building out native applications beyond our web-only app. This has been an incredible learning experience for our team, and we're still learning a lot. We’d love to hear your feedback! What games and features do you want to see on our platform next? Twitter: https://twitter.com/covalentapp Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/covale...
This is awesome! Great stuff, Arek and team. Are there custom questions we can add to these games?
@sid_pandiya with Two Truths and A Lie you do have to use the layout provided. That being said, be on the lookout for 20 Questions — lots of customization options will be available there :)
Awesome idea, I can see this becoming a huge thing. Ice-breakers are a great idea, and I think in the virtual world it’s even more important but less common!
@tim_connors appreciate the kind words! Hoping we can help as many people as possible bond remotely 🤝
This looks awesome, the Covalent team killed it! Definitely going to try this with some of my clubs to stay connected!
@ruban_rengaraju thanks Ruban! Let our team know what your bonding experience is like, we appreciate the feedback!
Love this product! It’s like Zoom met Club Penguin but better than both! Huge congrats on shipping! 🤩
@steventey appreciate the kind words Steven, love the analogy 😂
Looks fantastic! Congrats on shipping. Looking forward to hosting some ice breakers soon. Question: are you looking to add other games as well?
@hirday_gupta thanks, Hirday! We're in the process of building our adaptation of 20 Questions. We value our community's feedback, so games beyond that will be determined by what people want to see :)